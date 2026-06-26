Secuoya and William Levy Partner on Two New Projects

Secuoya Studios and William Levy have renewed their partnership agreement and will jointly develop two new fiction and film projects for the global market.

The alliance has already produced programs such as Montecristo, Camino a Arcadia, and Bajo un volcán, which have brought the studio’s brand to more than 70 countries.

The agreement calls for the development of a new fiction series and a feature film — two projects in which the Cuban-American star will participate both in front of and behind the camera as an executive producer.

The new series will be a six-episode thriller, created by Carlos Portela and Roberto Serrano, that will combine action, suspense, and emotional drama around a plot marked by the complex relationships between its characters.

The feature film will venture into the realm of romantic comedy and will see Levy reprise the heartthrob role with which he won over millions of viewers and established himself as an international star (Café con aroma de mujer).