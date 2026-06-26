NBC Greenlights ‘The Americas’ S2

NBC has greenlit its Emmy-nominated nature documentary series The Americas for a second season. Production is currently underway, and the new season is set to premiere in 2028.

Expanding on the tentpole series, special episodes will roll out in the lead-up to season two, starting with The Americas: A Wild 250th, airing July 2 on NBC and next day on Peacock. NBC will also air The Americas: Mother’s Day in 2027.

Tom Hanks is set to return as narrator for all new episodes, including the specials.

The Americas season 1 ranked as the #1 most-watched new alternative show of the 2024-25 season and reached over 36 million viewers.

The series uses cutting-edge technology to highlight the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. Set to a sweeping score by Hans Zimmer, each episode delivers surprising revelations alongside stunning footage across the continent’s most iconic landscapes.

The Americas is executive produced by wildlife producer Mike Gunton and Holly Spearing for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.