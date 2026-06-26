FOX Entertainment to Rep UKTV’s ‘Prison Wives of TikTok’

UKTV has commissioned new docu-reality Prison Wives of TikTok. This U&Original series is produced by Flicker Productions and will air on free streaming service U and U&W in 2026.

The series follows five British women who have fallen for men currently behind bars, four of whom are incarcerated in the U.S. Their unconventional love stories captured attention on TikTok, where they shared the highs, lows and complexities of their relationships, which has become a controversial point of discussion on the platform.

Beyond the online attention, these women have also built a powerful community both on and offline. The series will follow the women navigating the challenges of their relationships whilst sharing every step of their journey on TikTok.

Prison Wives of TikTok is in production now and will be available to stream on U and to air on U&W in 2026. U.S. and international distribution is being handled by FOX Entertainment Global.