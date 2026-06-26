ABC Commercial’s ‘Muster Dogs’ Travels to New Zealand, the U.S.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s original factual entertainment format Muster Dogs is now being locally adapted in both New Zealand and the U.S.

Commissioned by Sky New Zealand Originals and produced by The Down Low Concept, Muster Dogs NZ will follow five Kiwi farmers from across Aotearoa NZ as they each take on a puppy from the same litter and embark on a year-long journey to train it into a fully-fledged working farm dog. The series is currently casting and is slated to air in 2027.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Wonder Project has secured the exclusive rights to produce a local adaptation, Wonder Dogs, which will premiere in 2027 on Wonder Project’s subscription on Prime Video in the US. Produced in partnership with Hellcat and in collaboration with the original Australian production team, the series follows five ranchers from across America as they raise and train working livestock dogs from the same litter over the course of a year, culminating in a national championship.

ABC Commercial manages international format licensing and distribution for Muster Dogs worldwide.