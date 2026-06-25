U.S. TV Spots: Things to Acknowledge

Modern life evolved by revolving around TV commercials — especially nowadays that we pay for them (with subscriptions to streaming services, that is). Therefore (and just between us), it would be a good service, in VideoAge‘s opinion, to classify them according to their current utility/inutility or usefulness/uselessness, with the goal to improve them in the future for the sake of the entertainment sector.

We at VideoAge don’t expect the average spot creatives to reach the artistry of those TV commercials shown during the American football Super Bowl telecasts, where even the Doritos tortilla chips spots shine and the creativity of the Star Wars Volkswagen commercial sparkles. We don’t even think it’ll reach the level of humor in the Geico lizard TV spots, or the emotional impact of the Josh Safdie-directed Nike commercial after the Knicks’ NBA victory.

So, here are VideoAge‘s product spot classifications:

Nonsensical- perfumes

Plain stupid- insurance companies

Simply silly- home cleaning stuff

Problematic- prescription medicines

Revolting- fast food restaurants.

Incomprehensible- technological devices

Unwatchable- department stores

Unrealistic- vitamin supplements

Appetizing- dog and cat food

Useless- automobiles

Annoying- broadband services

Touchy- Budweiser’s horses

Not funny- furniture stores