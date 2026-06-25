Modern life evolved by revolving around TV commercials — especially nowadays that we pay for them (with subscriptions to streaming services, that is). Therefore (and just between us), it would be a good service, in VideoAge‘s opinion, to classify them according to their current utility/inutility or usefulness/uselessness, with the goal to improve them in the future for the sake of the entertainment sector.
We at VideoAge don’t expect the average spot creatives to reach the artistry of those TV commercials shown during the American football Super Bowl telecasts, where even the Doritos tortilla chips spots shine and the creativity of the Star Wars Volkswagen commercial sparkles. We don’t even think it’ll reach the level of humor in the Geico lizard TV spots, or the emotional impact of the Josh Safdie-directed Nike commercial after the Knicks’ NBA victory.
So, here are VideoAge‘s product spot classifications:
Nonsensical- perfumes
Plain stupid- insurance companies
Simply silly- home cleaning stuff
Problematic- prescription medicines
Revolting- fast food restaurants.
Incomprehensible- technological devices
Unwatchable- department stores
Unrealistic- vitamin supplements
Appetizing- dog and cat food
Useless- automobiles
Annoying- broadband services
Touchy- Budweiser’s horses
Not funny- furniture stores
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