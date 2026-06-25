Viaplay’s Crime Thriller ‘Mafia’ Builds Global Momentum

Viaplay Content Distribution has inked sales for crime drama Mafia in 41 international markets ahead of its Swedish premiere.

Set in 1990s Sweden and inspired by real events, the six-part series charts the rise of Radovan “Jakov” Jakovic from small-time smuggler to feared crime boss, and the police officer determined to stop him. The series captures a pivotal period in Sweden’s history, as organized crime begins to take hold.

Starring Peshang Rad (Before We Die) and Katia Winter (The Boys, Sleepy Hollow), Mafia is directed by Mani Maserrat (Young Wallander) and Tomas Jonsgården (Game of Thrones: Aftermath), with writing by Axel Stjärne (Top Dog) and Stefan Thunberg (The Hunters).

The series has been picked up by a number of broadcasters and platforms, including TG4 (Ireland), RTL Voyo (Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), BeTV (Belgium, Luxembourg), Filmin (Spain), HOT (Israel, West Bank), Bell Media (Canada), Canal+ (Netherlands), Blue Entertainment (Switzerland, Lichtenstein).

The series has also secured placement with Viaplay partners including Magenta (Germany), Prima+ (Czech Rep.), Vodafone (Greece), EITB (Basque Spain), LGU+ (S Korea), Cindie (LatAm), while launching on Viaplay Film & Series in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Poland.