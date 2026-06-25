Insight TV Partners with Italy’s tivusat

Amsterdam-based channel operator Insight TV has secured a new partnership with Italy’s free-to-air satellite platform tivùsat, bringing its UHD/4K lifestyle channel INULTRA to Italian audiences for the first time.

Viewers in Italy can now access INULTRA on tivùsat channel 223, featuring factual, travel, adventure, food, and lifestyle programming in 4K.

Among the titles that will be available in July and August are: Andreas Kieling’s From Cape to Kruger, following wildlife filmmaker Andreas Kieling on a South African expedition with his camera crew and Cleo the dog; Sunday Summer Marathons, featuring motorcycle journey ‘Roads Unknown: India’; Luxe Travels, exploring luxury destinations around the world; and Cooks on Fire, a high-stakes barbecue competition series, among others.