HBO Max Acquires ITV’s Queer Drama ‘Tip Toe’

ITV Studios has licensed queer drama Tip Toe to Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO Max in 14 European countries; Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

STARZ has acquired the series for the U.S. and English-speaking Canada.

The recently launched five-part original drama for Channel 4 comes from writer Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin) and stars Alan Cumming and David Morrissey in the lead roles.

Tip Toe follows Leo and Clive who have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. But just as life should be settling down, two neighbors become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.

Tip Toe is produced by Quay Street Productions, in association with ITV Studios, which also handles international distribution.