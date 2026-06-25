GMA’s Horror Anthology to Premiere on Prime Video

Fans of horror and suspense can relive the thrills and chills of KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie as it premieres on Prime Video beginning June 26.

Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie brings to the screen three terrifying stories inspired by real events, continuing the legacy of the Philippines’ most anticipated Halloween television special — Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’s Gabi ng Lagim.

Presented by Jessica Soho, the film is composed of three distinct stories, directed by Yam Laranas, Dodo Dayao, and King Mark Baco.

Miguel Tanfelix banners “Pocong,” where a cadet seafarer’s first voyage turns terrifying when he encounters some hauntings aboard his ship.

Sanya Lopez and Elijah Canlas headline “Berbalang,” following the case of a freshly murdered body stolen from the town morgue. The police chief thinks he’s dealing with one of the townspeople – until whispers of a flesh-eating creature known as the berbalang begin to surface.

Rounding off the stories is “Sanib,” starring Jillian Ward, where a young girl becomes possessed by an unspeakable evil.