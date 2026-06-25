DC Studios, WB Animation Present New Joint Projects

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation unveiled three new animated projects joining their slate during a presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 21-27, 2026).

The line-up is topped by an animated adaption of the best-selling DC comic book series, Absolute Batman, written by Scott Snyder with art by Nick Dragotta. The series boldly reimagines the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds, on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.

Also new is the first-ever anime DC series, Joker: Laugh Riot, following the Joker’s ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away Batman, his greatest adversary. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

The third series, currently in development, is an untitled project starring Krypto. When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes. As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.