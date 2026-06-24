Wall of Entertainment Inks Deal with Tubi

Digital entertainment studio Wall of Entertainment presents two new series, Substitute Teacher and House Rules, premiering this summer on Tubi. The series marks the U.K.-based studio’s first projects to be produced in the U.S.

“This partnership is a key milestone for us. Tubi is the first to see our vision of bridging the creator economy and traditional entertainment industry — giving digital talent great formats and the full production infrastructure to make shows that compete with anything on TV,” said Joivan Wade, co-founder and CEO of Wall of Entertainment.

“We are excited to bring two flagship shows to Tubi as we continue to be part of the evolution of entertainment: a model where the next generation of TV-Quality formats are built by, for and with the creators audiences already love,” said Percelle Ascott, co-founder and CCO of Wall of Entertainment.

Substitute Teacher, hosted by actor and content creator Charles Brockman III, is a comedy game show that fuses sketch comedy, youth culture and competition. Taking place in a high school classroom, the show plays contestants DangMattSmith, HeyTonyTV, Nia Ivy and Lauren Ashley Beck against each other as they compete across escalating rounds of trivia and physical challenges.

House Rules is a game show that features two couples pitted against each other to see who really runs their house. Hosted by content creator Laro Benz, the couples compete across four high-stakes rounds built around the chaos of life at home.

Over 100 episodes of Wall of Entertainment’s programming will also be available on Tubi.