UpStream Secures Paramount Titles for its Channels

UpStream Media has signed its first studio acquisition deal, licensing 25 hours of premium factual content from Paramount Global brands, including Smithsonian Channel™.

Under the terms of the deal, UpStream Media will premiere the content across its YouTube channels Naked Science and Origin, reaching audiences in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia.

Licensed titles include Project Artemis, Space Disasters, Space Voyages, Making Tracks on Mars, Apollo’s Moon Shot, Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission V- and Day: Volcanic Planet for Naked Science, and My 10 Kids & Me: Mega Families for Origin.

Don McGregor, president, Paramount Global Content Licensing, said: “Digital platforms have created a genuine market for premium factual content, and UpStream has built the scale to serve this highly engaged audience. With Paramount as their first studio partner, this deal opens up real opportunity to extend the reach of our premium factual library through a distribution model that is only going to grow.”

The deal was brokered by Marmalade Sky on behalf of UpStream Media — a subsidiary of Passion Distribution, part of the Tinopolis Group.