TeamTO Unveils ‘Tetris’ Animated Series

Paris-based TeamTO and The Tetris Company unveiled Tetris™: World Builders, a new CG-animated adventure series for children ages 6+, inspired by the world of Tetris.

Currently in early development, Tetris: World Builders was created by TeamTO producers Marco Balsamo and Tara Sibel Demren alongside veteran executive producer Chuck Williams, known for his work on video game adaptations, including Sonic the Hedgehog.

When massive, mysterious Tetrimino blocks begin raining from the sky, a fearless team of young “World Builders” must help their world adapt and evolve.

Inspired by the falling blocks and puzzle-solving mechanics, the series reimagines the world of Tetris as a living landscape shaped by creativity and construction, introducing foundational STEAM concepts through cinematic adventure and character-driven storytelling.