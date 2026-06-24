Keshet’s Talent Show ‘Master Class’ Travels to Cyprus

Keshet International has secured a licensing deal for children’s music talent show Master Class to ALPHA Cyprus for a new prime time local adaptation, entitled Music School.

Originally created by Yoav Tzafir, Tamira Yardeni and Zvika Hadar for Keshet 12, Master Class is a feel-good musical talent show where children perform classics in a supportive, uplifting environment. Mentored by leading artists, the country’s most promising young singers develop their talent and confidence through weekly performances in a music school setting.

Music School will be an original musical journey that combines talent, emotion, mentorship, and inspiration while featuring local Cypriot and Greek songs, as well as international hits, both old and new.

This format has been produced locally in six territories prior to this license, including in Hungary (three seasons for TV2), Uruguay (three seasons for Teledoce), China (three seasons for BTV), Greece (Mega), Slovenia (Planet TV), and Georgia (Rustavi).