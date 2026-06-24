BBC Revamps Entertainment Commissioning Setup

The BBC is revamping its entertainment commissioning setup, eliminating its existing genre-based model and establishing three new head of Commissioning roles, following the recent creation of two new director roles for Entertainment (Ed Havard) and Factual (Fiona Campbell).

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Commissioning needs to evolve so we can serve our audiences, and the creative community, right across the U.K. The new structure will give us clearer creative focus and simpler routes into commissioning for the hundreds of producers we work with. It also puts us in a strong position for the future by driving digital growth both on and off platform. Our new director of Entertainment Ed Havard will be carrying this work forward, to ensure we keep delivering memorable and much-loved content, that brings people of all ages together.”

Under Havard, the new commissioning model will be organized around three genres: Studio Entertainment, covering live or as‑live shows and quiz formats; Constructed Reality, covering returning factual entertainment brands such as The Apprentice, Race Across the World and The Traitors; and Features and Events, covering passion-led shows such as gardening, food and antiques, alongside daytime programs and major national moments.

Three new heads of Commissioning roles will be created to lead these genres, and as part of these changes two of the roles will be based outside of London with a preference for Salford or Glasgow.

The BBC plans to move to this new structure and close the existing genre model (Entertainment, Factual Entertainment & Events and Daytime & Early Peak) in the autumn.