Ninel Conde to Be Featured in JK Media’s “Sin Filtro’

JK Media Group, the production company behind Chiquis Sin Filtro and La Trevi Sin Filtro, is expanding its unscripted format for ViX with the addition of Ninel Conde, the Mexican actress, model, singer and TV host.

Production has just started on Sin Filtro with Ninel Conde, who is best known for her performances in Rebelde and Fuego en la sangre, among many others.

Sin Filtro with Ninel Conde will be executive produced by JK Media’s Jimenez and Flavio Morales (Like Water for Chocolate).

JK Media is the prodco behind the pay-per-view live broadcast of Gloria Trevi: Live from BMO Stadium, streamed with VEEPS on February 28, 2026. The company is set to produce upcoming PPV events in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.