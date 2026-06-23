Go Button Explores Cold War’s Forgotten Ruins

Canadian independent producer Go Button Media has gone into production on Secrets of Cold War Ruins, a new six-hour history series.

Greenlit by Germany-based Autentic and Canadian broadcaster Super Channel, Secrets of Cold War Ruins will be the fourth series from a 36-hour slate deal between the three partners, following Secrets of Ancient Structures, The Animal Within S2 and Milestones of the Solar System.

Secrets of Cold War Ruins examines the dark mysteries of the period through visiting peerless and long abandoned sites. Cross-cutting history with present-day investigation, expert narration, archive materials and recreations, each episode will unearth the truth behind three Cold War sites. Featured ruins include the vast underground Stasi Bunkers near Leipzig in Germany, a secret airplane boneyard in the U.S., a 90-room, underground Communist hideout in Latvia and Kelvedon Hatch, a quaint farmhouse outside London, with an epic bunker below that was designed to house the British Prime Minister and VIPs in the event of a nuclear war.

Secrets of Cold War Ruins is expected to deliver towards the end of 2026.