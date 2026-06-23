Fremantle Lands France TV Presale for ‘An Hour on Earth’

Fremantle has secured a presale to France TV for An Hour on Earth (working title), a four-part series that captures the most critical moments in the day when the natural world bursts into life.

Each episode explores the fleeting “magic hours” when conditions are just right and animals spring into action. From the rush hour just after dawn in the Kalahari as desert creatures race to beat the rising heat, to the hour after rainfall in the Amazon when the forest erupts with activity, and the moments around low tide on Australia’s coral reefs, the series reveals nature at its most urgent and alive.

Produced by Offspring Films for BBC Two, iPlayer and PBS, An Hour on Earth (w/t) is distributed globally by Fremantle. The series is due to air globally in 2027.