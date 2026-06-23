‘Black Palace’ Begins Filming, New Regency Handles Sales

Feature film Black Palace has begun production in the U.K. under director Nick Hamm (pictured).

Written by Jon Croker, the period drama is set in 1888 during the Jack the Ripper era and follows a young woman sent to Buckingham Palace to spy on Queen Victoria’s rebellious grandson. As she becomes involved with the prince, she uncovers secrets that threaten both the monarchy and her own survival.

New Regency is handling worldwide sales for the film, which stars Freya Allan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Joe Anders, Raffey Cassidy, Iain Glen, Martin Clunes, and Juliet Stevenson.

The feature is produced by Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich, Piers Tempest, Mark Huffam, and Nick Hamm. Black Palace marks Tempest and Hamm’s sixth film together in their longstanding creative partnership.

Photo credit: Lorenzo Pesce