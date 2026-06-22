VRT Commissions Local Version of ‘Hello Goodbye’

After 25 seasons in the Netherlands, the Warner Bros. International Television Production format Hello Goodbye will be adapted in Belgium for VRT.

Created by WBITVP label BlazHoffski, the format has generated more than 500 episodes worldwide, and now spans 14 international versions across territories including Canada, Brazil, France and Italy.

Set in a busy airport terminal, Hello Goodbye captures the stories behind arrivals and departures, revealing the moments of love, hope, excitement and heartbreak that accompany everyday journeys. Through simple conversations on the scene, viewers see the touching reunions, emotional farewells and remarkable stories that are told on any given day.

Filmed at Brussels Airport and hosted by actor, television and radio presenter Manu Van Acker, the series will meet travellers passing through the terminal and uncover the stories behind their journeys.

The new series will be produced by WBITVP Belgium and will air on VRT 1 and VRT MAX.