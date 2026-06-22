Reboot Studios Enters Feature Film Arena

Reboot Studios, the production arm of the nonprofit Reboot — co-founded by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s Righteous Persons Foundation — is expanding into feature filmmaking with the unveiling of its 2026 Creator Fund nine-project slate.

The move reflects a growing pipeline of artists ready to scale their work, spanning genres and platforms, the slate highlights a new generation of Jewish storytelling that is formally inventive, culturally specific, and designed to resonate far beyond traditional Jewish audiences.

Anchoring the slate is Juice Cleanse, Reboot Studios’ first original feature, a horror-comedy from director Shoshana Ehrenkranz and writer/producer Jonathan Mizrahi, about a Mizrahi Jewish girl recovering from an eating disorder.

The line-up also includes Keeping Up with the Siegfrieds, filmmaker Dani Faith Leonard’s documentary feature exploring the buried legacy of America’s largest Nazi movement and the towns that allowed it to persist for decades.

Further rounding out the slate is DreamWorks veteran Liron Topaz’s short film Saba, an official selection at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival; Father Figures (pictured), directed by Emma D. Miller, one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film; Nico Opper’s narrative short, Triple Mitvah; The Goat Exchange’s Deadclass, Ohio, exploring intergenerational memory and inherited trauma; The Goldsmith, a true love story of a first generation American through the stories of the golden jewelry passed down through her family; Alef Bet, a podcast that explores the big ideas, essential values, and evolving practices of Jewish life through the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet; and Normandie, a documentary video game that follows a salvage crew diving the wrecks of transatlantic liners in the aftermath of World War II.

Now in its third year, the fund supports creators at pivotal stages of their careers with financing, production infrastructure and strategic partnerships designed to turn bold ideas into audience-facing work across film, theater, audio and emerging media.

Photo credit: Vent Film