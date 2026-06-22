Paramount GCD Inks Sales for ‘Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club’

Paramount Global Content Distribution has licensed the new four-part tennis docu-series Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club in key global markets.

The series will premiere today, June 22, on Prime Video in the U.S. and June 29 on 5 in the U.K. Other broadcasters and streaming platforms acquiring the docu-series include: Bell Media (Canada); SkyShowtime (Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden); Now TV Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Macau); and JioHotstar (JioStar India).

Among the featured interviews in the series are Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, John McEnroe, Björn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Andy Murray, and Boris Becker, among many others.

“Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club is a rare piece of premium sports storytelling, built on extraordinary access and the most iconic names the game has ever produced. Tennis is one of the truly global sports, crowning champions from around the world and drawing fans on every continent. That universal appeal is exactly why we are seeing such strong demand from broadcasters and streamers to bring the series to audiences everywhere,” said Don McGregor, president, Global Content Licensing, Paramount.

The series offers a unique perspective on what it takes to join one of the most exclusive clubs in sport. Across four episodes, the series combines archive footage with present day, behind the scenes access, revealing the realities of striving to reach World No. 1 and the challenge of staying there.

A production of BrightNorth USA in association with Front Office Sports Studios, the docu-series is executive produced by Morgan Hertzan, Azadeh de Leon, Dan DiStefano, Pat Dimon, David Check and Larry Scott and directed by Dimon.