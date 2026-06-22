Epic Storyworlds Launches ‘Guiby The Super Baby’

Epic Storyworlds — the company founded by Steve Couture and Ken Faier and a partner company to Faier’s Epic Story Media — has secured a deal with on-demand streaming platform TV5MONDE+ for its Quebec-made children’s animated series Guiby The Super Baby.

The new deal will bring the series to over 60 million screens across the French-speaking world in 160 territories, spanning Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, the U.S., and Latin America.

Based on the comic book created by Samuel Parent and commissioned by and produced in collaboration with Télé-Québec, the series aims at 6-9 year olds and follows the adventures of a fearless child who confronts monsters that haunt children in the darkness of night.

Since the series’ launch on Roblox, it has reached more than 455,000 plays, totaling over 38,000 hours of play time, and has already acquired 24,000 subscribers on its new YouTube channel on which English-language episodes launched last week.