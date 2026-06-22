Dandelooo Cinéma, the feature film division of French animation company Dandelooo, has acquired international sales rights to Pikkuli and Starlight Reindeer, a new animated feature produced by Finnish studios AittoFlow and FIlmkompaniet.

Based on the preschool TV series which aired in more than 40 territories worldwide, the 80-minute animated family film — currently in production and scheduled for a theatrical release in Finland this October — follows the adventures of brave little bird Pikkuli in a heartwarming story celebrating friendship, courage and resilience.

Dandelooo Cinéma’s animation line-up also includes Acorn’s Adventure, new 3D/CGI family feature produced by Czech studio Pure Shore and German animation house Fabian&Fred; and Born in the Jungle, which is inspired by the book by Latvian author Luīze Pastore and by the real-life adventures of explorer Aleksander Laime and his family. Born in the Jungle is set to premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, currently underway untile June 27.

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