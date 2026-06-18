yes Studios’ Romcom ‘Bloody Murray’ Set for U.S. Premiere

The first season of romantic comedy Bloody Murray begins its U.S. streaming run on ChaiFlicks July 19, with subsequent episodes dropping every following Sunday.

The series consists of nine episodes and was created and written by Stav Idisis, produced by Kastina Communications and yes TV, and distributed by yes Studios.

The romcom features Rotem Sela (A Body That Works, The Beauty & the Baker) and Naomi Levov (On the Spectrum, Yona ) in a fresh take on the “messy magic of friendship”, following two 30-something roommates, Murray (Levov) and Dana (Sela), both successful, bright, and still single.

Murray is a film lecturer specializing in romantic comedies and Dana is a gynecologist at a hospital. Their friendship is tested when Dana falls for the man Murray ditched in a hit-and-run accident, who then shows up at their doorstep to give Murray a piece of his mind and return a lost piece of luggage.