Calinos’ New Drama “Ugly” Lands in MENA

Calinos Entertainment has licensed its new drama series Ugly to DMI in Dubai, UAE. The series will soon be available to audiences on Dubai TV and Dubai Plus.

Originally broadcast on Star TV in Turkey, Ugly delivered solid ratings throughout its first eight-episode run. The series launched with a 4.70 rating in total and climbed to 7.30 by its fourth episode, while its final episode ranked No. 1 across all categories, scoring 6.28 in total.

“We are more than confident that Ugly will become a major success in the MENA region,” said Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment. “The series has a distinctive narrative that carries the emotional spirit of classic Turkish cinema, while bringing it to the screen with a modern and visually rich production style. We are very pleased with the performance of the series and look forward to seeing its journey continue with audiences in Dubai.”

Starring Çağlar Ertuğrul and Derya Pınar Ak in the lead roles, Ugly is produced by 25 Film and directed by Burcu Alptekin, known for her work on Golden Boy, together with Merve Çolak.

The series follows Meryem Tunalı, who, orphaned at a young age, is raised by her mother’s friend Cennet alongside Cennet’s children, including Kadir, whom she has loved since childhood. As adults, Kadir suddenly proposes marriage, but Meryem soon realizes he has changed. What begins as a long-awaited romance evolves into a dramatic story of love, ambition, power struggles and hidden secrets that threaten their future.