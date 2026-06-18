Banijay Reps ‘Belzebubs’

Banijay Kids & Family has secured distribution rights to Pyjama Films’ mockumentary-style adult animation Belzebubs, co-produced by Movimenti Production (Banijay Kids & Family) and Mago Production.

Currently in production, Belzebubs is already confirmed for YLE in Finland and TV3 in Catalonia, with pre-sales also secured for RUV (Iceland) and Prima (Czechia).

The black-and-white animated series is based on the popular webcomic created by JP Ahonen. Blending domestic comedy with heavy metal satire, the series follows Sløth, a well-meaning stay-at-home dad striving to balance family life with his ambitions as the frontman of a heavy metal band, alongside his unconventional family navigating everyday chaos.

English voice cast for the series includes Andrew Wheildon-Dennis as Sløth, Jess Robinson as Sløth’s wife, Lucy, actor Pippa Haywood (Green Wing, Bridgerton) as Nana, Amalia Vitale (Big Mood, Beyond Paradise) as Blasphe-My, Charlie Hiscock (Ted Lasso) as Sam, and James Alexander as Hubbath.

The band, signed worldwide with Sony Music Entertainment/Century Media Records, received raving reviews with its debut album and two award-winning music videos clocking over 6 million views on YouTube.