The Blair Partnership to Drive ‘The Wombles’ Franchise Expansion

The Wombles has appointed The Blair Partnership as exclusive global representative, as the classic British brand enters a new phase of international franchise development across content, licensing, gaming, publishing, music and live experiences.

Created by Elizabeth Beresford almost sixty years ago, The Wombles originated as a series of children’s books featuring the characters living on Wimbledon Common, collecting and recycling discarded items. Over the decades, the property has evolved into a successful television, publishing and music franchise with local environmental action at its core.

Under the agreement, The Blair Partnership will manage worldwide rights and commercial strategy across television, film, audio, publishing, theatre, live events, digital media, gaming, apps, consumer products and third-party licensing.

An official Wombles YouTube channel launches this summer, featuring remastered episodes from the 1970s and 1990s television series alongside newly commissioned live-action formats.

A new interactive digital game, audio productions with full celebrity casts, a new range of storybooks and publishing formats will follow.

Alongside the content strategy, the Wombles Community Charity’s recent partnership with NHS hospitals in Sussex has demonstrated the practical application of the brand’s reuse ethos: repurposing non-infectious clinical waste into training equipment, saving £35,000 last year whilst diverting more than 25,000 items from incineration. The scheme is now being expanded across additional NHS Trusts.