Radial Expands Partnership With Blue Ant Media

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment has secured domestic rights across streaming – including AVoD, FAST, SVoD and TVoD — as well as broadcast rights for two new series from Blue Ant Media: History Unsolved: The Investigation Files, produced by Blue Ant Studios, and Fatal First Dates, produced by Perpetual Entertainment.

The deal also includes season two of Last Night Out, the latest installment of the true crime franchise produced by FirstLook TV.

The investigative series History Unsolved: The Investigation Files features historians and criminologists tackling the past’s most enduring mysteries — from the curse of King Tutankhamun to the Mona Lisa heist. Utilizing a dynamic “evidence board,” each episode plays out like a real-time forensic thriller, peeling back layers of history with the urgency, suspense, and drama of a modern thriller.

True crime series Fatal First Dates explores the dark side of modern romance. In an age of dating apps and instant connection, the search for love can carry unseen risks.

Last Night Out season two features new cases examining nights of celebration that turned into tragedies.

The new titles join a line-up of Blue Ant programs already distributed by Radial, which includes Murder In Mind, Killers Caught On Camera and Death Comes Knocking, among others.