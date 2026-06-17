One Tribe Unveils ‘The Real King King’ Doc

Nations and Regions producer One Tribe TV has been commissioned by Canada’s CBC, alongside Canadian production company Hemmings Films, to produce a new science and natural history documentary exploring the extraordinary true story behind the largest ape ever known to have walked the Earth.

The Real King Kong is produced for CBC’s series, The Nature of Things. The film is also being made for cinematic release in partnership with London-based Featuristic Films.

The documentary follows an international team of scientists digging for Gigantopithecus blacki and early humans in the Karst cave systems of southern China. Here they unravel the mystery of an animal known only through fossilised teeth and jawbones, with an investigation that crosses Europe and North America. The film aims to discover what this huge ape looked like and why it became extinct after around 2 million years on the planet.

LGI Media is handling international distribution.