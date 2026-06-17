Mediawan Adds Rome Chapter to ‘Apocalypse’ Franchise

Imagissime, a Mediawan label, in partnership with Mediawan Kids and Family, is currently producing Apocalypse Civilizations: Rome directed by Thomas Marlier.

Broadcast initially on France Télévisions, the iconic Apocalypse documentary series has been broadcast in 165 countries and viewed by over 100 million viewers.

In the Battle of Actium — the decisive turning point that saw the fall of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Empire — two heirs to Caesar clash for control of an empire they once shared: Mark Antony, allied with Cleopatra, and Octavian. Out of this fratricidal war emerges a new political order that will shape the Western world for centuries.

Apocalypse Civilizations: Rome recreates the look and feel of original archival footage thanks to artificial intelligence, while preserving the immersive quality that defines the collection.