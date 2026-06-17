BBC Details First Phase of £500M Savings Plan

As part of a corporation-wide effort to achieve £500 million in savings over the next two years, Britain’s pubcaster BBC has unveiled plans to eliminate 550 positions across its news, nations, and TV and radio content operations.

The cuts include 200 job losses in the news division resulting in savings of £25 million.

Several Radio 4 programs will end during the next year: The World Tonight, The Midnight News, Money Box Live, AntiSocial, The Law Show and Crossing Continents. On the World Service, The Inquiry, The Conversation and The Fifth Floor.

Other cost-cutting plans include a reduction of 100-150 hours of originated programs across all commissioning genres by the end of the 2027-28 financial year, and a reduction of around 350-400 audio hours.

BBC director-general Matt Brittin — a former Google executive who succeeded Tim Davie in May — said the measures are expected to deliver around £160 million toward the corporation’s broader £500 million savings goal.

Brittin announced a 10 percent reduction in senior leadership positions across the BBC. He added that further cost-cutting measures will be unveiled in the coming months, including within corporate divisions, where around 700 roles are expected to be eliminated.