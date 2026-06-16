YouTube To Have Expanded Presence at MIPCOM

YouTube will return at MIPCOM Cannes (October 12-15, 2026) with an expanded presence building on its market debut in 2025.

Pedro Pina, VP, YouTube EMEA, will kick off the market with a main-stage keynote on opening day in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais. Pina will be joined throughout the week by Justin Connolly, VP, YouTube Global head of Media & Sports, and YouTube partnership teams, alongside more than 10 media partners sharing their success stories on stage.

The platform will present a new series of twice-daily workshops and panels in the Hi5 Theater.

YouTube will also be present at MIPJunior (October 10-11) as the official sponsor of the Opening Happy Hour and on stage, hosting a session exploring how global legacy brands and digitally native phenomena alike are successfully building fandoms, scaling IP, and winning the hearts of Gen Z and Teens.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “Last year marked a generational shift for MIPCOM, proven by YouTube’s historic debut. Their message to the industry was clear: ‘we only succeed when you do.’ This year, they are backing that up by doubling their presence, bringing their global leadership, and offering the practical tools needed to shape the future of entertainment. We are thrilled to provide the ultimate forum where the world’s leading media companies and YouTube can connect, collaborate, and stream bigger together.”

Pedro Pina, VP, YouTube EMEA, said: “The media landscape is shifting rapidly, and YouTube is here to help broadcasters and studios grow. This year at MIPCOM, our focus moves from why media companies should be on YouTube to exactly how they can build a sustainable business on the platform. We want to show them a clear path to distribute and monetize content, driving shared success in the new streaming era.”