Pierluigi Gazzolo to Chair Rose d’Or Latinos Jury

The Rose d’Or Latinos will return for a fourth edition in 2027, once again recognizing the best entertainment content produced in Spanish and Portuguese. Entries will open on June 22 and close on October 9, 2026.

Submitted work will be evaluated by a jury made up of around 200 industry leaders from Latin America, U.S. Hispanic, Spain and Portugal, including commissioners, buyers and decision-makers. Veteran executive Pierluigi Gazzolo will return as chairman of the jury for the 2027 edition.

Gazzolo said: “In a very short time, the Rose d’Or Latinos has established itself as a key platform for recognising the quality of Ibero-American content and the talent behind those stories. Returning as jury chairman is both an honour and a great responsibility, because each edition confirms the diversity and ambition of the stories being produced across the region.”

The Gala Final will take place on January 19, 2027, in Miami, as part of Content Americas (January 19-22, 2027).

In total, there will be 13 eligible categories:

Drama series

Comedy or dramedy series

Miniseries or limited series

Telenovela

Documentary or docuseries

TV or streaming movie

Competition reality

Docu-reality or factual

Branded entertainment

Vertical and digital-first

Children’s

Youth

Audio

The Rose d’Or Latinos Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will also be bestowed and will be announced shortly.