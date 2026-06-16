Hollywood’s Back in Canada

Canada has re-emerged as a thriving film and television production hub, generating millions of dollars in revenue and employing tens of thousands of people.

The revival has also been fueled by the domestic and international success of television series such as Bell Media-owned Crave’s Heated Rivalry. While Crave is the Canadian streaming platform behind the production, the Canadian state-subsidized series is streamed in the U.S. on HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Last month, more than 700 entertainment executives gathered at the Canadian Screen Awards at the headquarters of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Toronto. Often described as Canada’s equivalent of the Emmy and Oscar awards combined, the event also celebrated CBC’s North of North, which is streamed globally on Netflix.

Also last month, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced plans to impose a 15 percent levy on revenues generated in Canada by foreign streaming services. However, the Canadian federal government blocked the decision, drawing criticism from the Canadian Media Producers Association.