Cineflix Launches ‘Property Brothers’ Channel in the U.S.

Cineflix Rights has launched its Property Brothers FAST Channel in the U.S. across Prime Video, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Pluto TV, Sling Freestream, DISH BonusView, Xumo Play and Plex.

The channel, which first launched in Canada in 2023, offers more than 300 episodes drawn from the franchise’s long-running series.

In addition to the English-language channel, Cineflix is launching a Spanish-language version—Hermanos a la Obra—with Pluto Latin America the first platform to carry the channel.

In Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott help families find, buy, and transform fixer-uppers into ultimate dream homes. On Property Brothers: Buying + Selling, Jonathan and Drew help homeowners take the next step up the property ladder with pivotal real estate moments, double the stress, and twice the manpower.