Autentic Acquires Albatross World Sales

German factual specialist Autentic has acquired boutique distributor Albatross World Sales.

With this acquisition, Autentic expands its portfolio by more than 600 hours of programming, particularly in the blue-chip nature & wildlife genre, as well as science, travel & culture, and history.

Anne Olzmann will remain managing director of Leipzig-based Albatross and continue to work in acquisitions as the point of contact for producers. Going forward, the international distribution of the Albatross World Sales catalog will be handled by Autentic.

The Albatross catalogue includes numerous award-winning titles from acclaimed producers such as Altayfilm (Cactus Hotel, Going Nuts, On Thin Ice) and Marco Polo Film (Land of the Far North, The White Diamond, Beaches of Europe, Grizzly Encounters).