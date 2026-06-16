ATV’s ‘Different Lives’ Scores Strong Summer Premiere

ATV Distribution’s new drama Different Lives (Altı Üstü İstanbul) debuted last night on Turkish broadcaster ATV with strong audience engagement and quickly emerged as the best premiere of the summer season.

The drama series tells the story of Emir, a talented young football player from one of Istanbul’s underprivileged neighborhoods. Determined to lift his family out of poverty and fulfill his father’s unfinished dream, Emir’s life takes an unexpected turn following a tragic incident that forever changes the course of his future. As hidden truths gradually surface, rivalries intensify, loyalties are tested, and relationships become increasingly complicated, drawing viewers into a powerful and emotional journey.

Muge Akar, Group head of Sales & Distribution at ATV Distribution, said: “We are very pleased with the strong start of Different Lives. With its emotional storytelling, relatable characters, and universal themes, we believe the series has strong potential to connect with audiences both in Türkiye and internationally.”