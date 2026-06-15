TV Asahi Launches “PicoAni”

Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi has launched PicoAni, a new short-form anime brand and programming block created for today’s fast-paced viewing habits.

PicoAni will feature a variety of short-form animated series targeting Gen-Z audiences, children, and young adults.

The name “PicoAni” combines “Pico” (small) and “Anime,” reflecting its focus on delivering short content that can easily travel across platforms and borders. In addition to domestic broadcasting, the brand will serve as a launchpad for Japanese character IPs in the global market.

TV Asahi already broadcasts several short-form animation titles, and PicoAni will unify and expand this growing category under a single brand. New titles will roll out from late 2026 through early 2027, including a co-production with The Pinkfong Company, alongside social-media-born characters and kawaii IPs.