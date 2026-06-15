Fred Media Re-Launches ‘Life Down Under’ Channel

Fred Media, part of Australia’s independent WTFN Group, is re-launching Life Down Under, its international FAST channel, with the introduction of hundreds of hours of content from Seven Network.

At launch, Life Down Under showcased lifestyle, documentary and factual content about Australia — all produced by WTFN. Now, the channel has been revamped and relaunches this month adding a wide range of Seven Network’s most popular primetime series across Reality, Home & Design and Food genres. Titles include Australia’s Amazing Homes, Extreme Weddings, Zumbo’s Just Desserts and Yummy Mummies.

Life Down Under will also offer a new home to content from Great Home Ideas, the YouTube channel that Fred Media’s sister company, Radar, began managing for Seven Network in 2025.

Life Down Under is currently available on Samsung TV, LG, Fetch and Plex in Australia and New Zealand, and on the LG Channels platform in seven territories across Europe, including the U.K., the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.