Marilyn’s 100th Anniversary

In Beverly Hills, California, Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) memorabilia is being auctioned. And in Los Angeles, the L.A.-based Multicom Entertainment Group is re-launching its Marilyn collection (VideoAge‘s E-Beat of June 10, 2026). In addition, three publishers are coming out with books around what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday, including Marilyn by Richard Meryman (Weldon Owen), Marilyn and Her Books by Gail Crowther (Gallery), and I Wanna Be Loved by You by Andrew Wilson (Grand Central).

Monroe’s centenary arrives this month in the U.S. with great fanfare. It is now revealed that Monroe left behind more than 400 books, all of which were auctioned 27 years ago.

In 1951, after appearing in a dozen films, Monroe enrolled in a literature course at the University of California in Los Angeles (after first leaving high school in 1942 to get married at 16, only to get divorced four years later). In his book, Meryman included Monroe’s last formal photo session, completed in July 1962.