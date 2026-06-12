Dark Comedy Horror Feature Film ‘Corporate Retreat’ on TVOD July 10

Corporate Retreat, the award-winning dark comedy horror feature and social media viral phenomenon with over 151 million trailer views and social media engagements, is coming to streaming on demand July 10 in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Alan Ruck (Succession) and Odeya Rush (Cha Cha Real Smooth), and featuring Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Rosanna Arquette, (Desperately Seeking Susan), Sasha Lane, (American Honey), Benjamin Norris (Andor), Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl), Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal), Elias Kacavas (Pretty Little Liars), Kirby Johnson (The Possession of Hannah Grace), and Ellen Toland (Inside The Rain), the film opened on 512 screens nationwide as part of its wide theatrical release in May. Corporate Retreat will be available to stream on demand on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, DIRECTV and more.

The film tells the tale of a group of ambitious tech corporate executives that heads to a luxury team-building retreat set at a remote desert estate. But what should have been a weekend of leadership and team-bonding workshops quickly takes a sinister turn. Chaos ensues as participants are thrown into a sadistic survival game where only the ruthless can survive. As the stakes rise, office politics are replaced by primal instinct in a narrative designed to critique the dehumanizing nature of corporate culture.

The movie, which is unrated and has a runtime of 89 minutes, is directed by Aaron Fisher (Inside The Rain), and co-written by Kerri Lee Romeo and Aaron Fisher. The special effects makeup was designed and created by British special make-up effects designer Gary J. Tunnicliffe, who is known for his extensive work on horror franchises, especially the Hellraiser series from 1992–2018. The score was composed by Anna Drubich (Barbarian). It is produced by Uri Singer (White Noise) of Passage Pictures.