ABS-CBN’s ‘Gangs of Manila’ Expands Global Reach

ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading content company, expands its global footprint as the fourth season of its popular action-drama series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, known internationally as Gangs of Manila, is now available in Sub Saharan Africa.

The series is currently available in English, Portuguese, and French, widening its accessibility among audiences across the globe.

Topbilled by Coco Martin, Gangs of Manila continues to generate strong audience engagement across StarTimes’ PTV channels and digital platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, reflecting growing international interest in Filipino action and drama content.

The story follows Tanggol, a young man navigating life in Quiapo, Manila, as he rises to become a notorious outlaw while uncovering the truth about his identity.

The African rollout forms part of ABS-CBN’s continuing strategy to expand the global footprint of Filipino storytelling through international broadcast, streaming, and digital distribution partnerships.