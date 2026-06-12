A Waymo of a TV Spot

In the TV age, a consumer product is ready to join society when it can run commercials on television. And this is what Google is doing after 13 years of running its Waymo self-driving robotaxi service.

The first nationwide TV ad campaign is beginning today, Friday, June 12, during coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between the USA and Paraguay football (soccer) teams that is being aired on FOX.

Waymo reportedly provides over 500,000 trips per week in 11 U.S. cities, including Los Angeles’ Westwood area (pictured).

The TV commercials will be supported by social media and billboard campaigns.