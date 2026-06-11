Passion Inks Deals for its ‘Everyday Heroes’ Shows

U.K.-based Passion Distribution has secured sales for 250 hours of its popular Blue Light and Search and Rescue slate.

All New Traffic Cops was recently acquired by BBC Studios for Australia (two seasons) and Discovery Communications for the Netherlands (one season). Bravo TV New Zealand licensed ten seasons, while DPG Media (Flemish-speaking Belgium) and Foxtel (Australia) picked up two. Produced by Mentorn Media, All New Traffic Cops follows the police units at the frontline in the fight against crime and disorder.

Netflix acquired Inside the Police Force, produced by Mentorn Media, for the U.K. and Ireland (one season). The show, which goes deep inside Lincolnshire’s busiest police station, was also picked up by TV2 Denmark (three seasons) and RTL Netherlands (four seasons).

Call the Bailiffs, a documentary series following the work of enforcement agents, was recently picked up by BBC Studios for Australia (three seasons) and Discovery for Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and German-speaking Switzerland (one season). The Middlechild Productions show was also acquired by DPG Media for Flemish-speaking Belgium (one season).

Fare Dodgers: At War With The Law, a behind-the-scenes look at Transport for London’s enforcement officers and undercover investigators, continues its roll-out in key international territories. The Middlechild production was recently acquired by DPG Media for Flemish-speaking Belgium (three seasons) and Discovery for Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, as well as Switzerland (two seasons).

Rounding out the slate, Special Ops: Crime Squad UK was acquired by BBC Studios for Australia (three seasons), while Car Pound Cops was picked up by Discovery Communications for Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands (two seasons).