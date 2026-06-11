Little Dot Inks Deal with Sphere Abacus

Little Dot Studios has secured a multi-platform content agreement with international distributor Sphere Abacus.

The new multi-year partnership sees Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) license 150 hours of premium long-form programming for its global digital broadcast network. Additionally, Sphere Abacus has appointed Little Dot Studios as its official agent for digital copyright management across global social and video platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, the 150 hours of acquired content will be shared globally across Little Dot Studios’ extensive network of genre-based YouTube channels and FAST brands. The content library spans several of core genres, including Crime, History, Science, Lifestyle and Nature.

Featured hero titles integrated into the network include documentaries and investigative series such as Harrods: The Rise and Fall of a British Institution, Ross Kemp: Mafia & Britain, Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute, Titanic: Secrets of the Shipwreck and The Disappearance of William Tyrrell.

Little Dot Studios will protect, manage and optimize the value of Sphere Abacus’s IP across YouTube and Facebook operations, securing and scaling new revenue streams while mitigating rights infringement.