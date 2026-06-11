DCD Rights to Rep Rupert Everett Starrer ‘Fortitude Valley’

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights is distributing new drama series Fortitude Valley, set to launch later this year.

Just announced by the ABC in Australia, the series will star award-winning British actor Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Rivals), alongside Hunter Page-Lochard (Reckless, Beep & Mort) and Kat Stewart (Offspring, Five Bedrooms).

Set in Brisbane, Queensland’s capital city, the crime thriller explores family secrets, the corrupting force of power and the complicated truths behind lies.

Currently in production, Fortitude Valley is directed by Sian Davies (Black Snow), produced by Andrew Walker (Deadloch) and co-produced by Ross Allsop (The Artful Dodger) with executive producer Greg Sitch (Fisk) with major production investment from Screen Australia, the ABC and Screen Queensland.