Blink49 Enters First-Look Deal with ‘Run the Burbs’ Creators

Blink49 Studios has entered into an exclusive first-look deal with Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, the creative partners behind the comedy Run the Burbs.

Under the multi-year pact, Blink49 Studios will collaborate with Phung and Townend to develop and produce original scripted and unscripted television projects for the global marketplace.

Phung is an award-winning actor, writer and producer best known for his breakout role in Kim’s Convenience and as co-creator, executive producer and star of Run the Burbs. Townend has built an extensive career developing and producing scripted and unscripted programming across multiple genres, including as co-creator and executive producer of Run the Burbs. Together, they have earned recognition for creating distinctive stories that resonate with audiences in Canada and beyond.

Blink49 has expanded its creator-focused initiatives through first-look deals with Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue and Emma Roberts’ Belletrist Productions, as well as the launches of Creator Studio, led by Mickey Meyer, and its Vertical Video initiative under Tieren Hawkins.