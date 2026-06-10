Xilam to Showcase ‘The Wolf’ at Annecy

French animation company Xilam will be hosting a Work-In-Progress session for upcoming psychological thriller feature The Wolf at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Festival.

The Wolf — based on the graphic novel by Jean Marc Rochette — follows Gaspard, a hardened shepherd haunted by the death of his son, whose apparent tranquility is shattered by the menacing appearance of a stray wolf.

Additionally, Xilam is presenting Lucy Lost (pictured), a film adaptation of Listen to the Moon by British author Michael Morpurgo. The feature — which will be released in French cinemas on October 28— was produced at Xilam’s animation studio with Goodfellas handling international sales. French broadcasters Canal+ and Ciné+ OCS have previously acquired pay-TV rights.

Also on the Xilam slate, new supernatural horror comedy series The Doomies was produced by Xilam in association with Disney Television Animation and will premiere on Disney+ during the Annecy festival on June 26.

Original 2D animated series Submarine Jim is premiering on June 24 on Okoo, France Télévisions’ FVoD platform for kids. The series launched this year in the U.K. and Ireland on CBBC & iPlayer, in French speaking Switzerland on RTS and on Cartoon Network in Latin America and South East Asia.