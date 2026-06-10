One Life Celebrates 10 Years of Storytelling

India’s One Life Studios is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Over the past decade, the company has grown its portfolio to more than 750 premium Indian content titles and has recently acquired over 500 Indian micro-dramas for worldwide distribution.

“We are thrilled to celebrate ten years of storytelling and creative innovation,” said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the company’s founder and chief storyteller. “From our studios in Mumbai, we have built a company dedicated to creating premium content that connects audiences with compelling stories rooted in culture, history, and imagination. We are also proud to help bring India into the global vertical space with our microdrama catalogue of over 500 Indian titles, while continuing to increase our overall distribution business around the world. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are delighted to partner with MJ Global Communications to help amplify our story and support our international ambitions. Under the leadership of our syndication team, headed by Shashank Singh, we remain committed to bringing the best of Indian storytelling to both the global Indian diaspora and new audiences discovering Indian content for the first time.”

Recent deals secured by One Life include licensing drama series Dhruv Tara to Vietnam’s IMC-TV Today as well as selling historical drama series Porus and Chandragupta Maurya to Ghana’s Atinka TV in Ghana.

One Life is also preparing to unveil a new original animation IP at MIPJunior, further diversifying its content slate.

To support its growing international business, One Life has appointed MJ Sorenson, CEO and founder of MJ Global Communications, to lead global public relations and marketing initiatives. Based in New York, MGC has represented a wide range of international media companies, broadcasters, and content distributors, including CCTV, Something Special, Zee TV, Bomanbridge Media, GRB Studios, and Just For Laughs, among others.